Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Makes Payal His Friend, Will Smita’s Plan Work For Marriage?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting twists and major dramas. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) wishes never to get married to Payal, which makes Payal furious. However, Payal’s mother makes her understand that she has to marry Raunak for their business benefits. Kanti looks unsatisfied with her wish to force Raunak for Payal.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) comes to save her sister, but the modeling agency people don’t allow her to. Prarthana devises a plan to save Gayatri. On the other hand, Smita gets worried witnessing Raunak and Payal’s differences.

Smita plans a trick to bring Raunak and Payal closer. She expresses her disappointment over their fighting every time. Smita asks them if she can expect them to be friends at least, to which Payal agrees. This makes Smita happy, as everything goes well according to her plan.

Payal offers her hand of friendship with Raunak, which he accepts, but his facial expressions speak of frustration. As Raunak makes Payal his friend, Smita’s hopes go high, and she thinks her plan may work.

It will be interesting to see if Smita’s plan for Raunak and Payal works or if Raunak will fall for Prarthana, and eventually, they end up marrying each other.