Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak & Prarthana Dance Together, Sneha In Danger

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs for the last ten years and continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Vihaan warns Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and vows to ruin her life by damaging his image.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) gifts Prarthana a beautiful pendant necklace, which she likes a lot. Raunak and Prarthana’s friendship and chemistry grow stronger. Later, everyone gathers at Smita’s house for a Holi celebration. Prarthana comes with her family.

Raunak brings Prarthana with him and dances with her to the beats of Dhol. Raunak enjoys every moment with Prarthana. Amidst the happy moments, Sneha goes out of the house without informing anyone. She only tells Prarthana, and she tries to stop her, but Sneha leaves. Smita asks Prarthana, which leaves her concerned.

As Sneha goes out, Vihaan might create an issue and kidnap her. To seek revenge on Prarthana, Vihaan targets Sneha, and it will be interesting to see how Prarthana saves her.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.