Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Proposes Prarthana, Smita Fakes Her Permission

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major dramas and interesting storylines. The show continues to win hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) tells Smita that he only loves Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and will only marry her, which leaves Smita in a dilemma. But Smita accepts Raunak’s demands.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak’s aunt is shocked by Smita’s move to accept Raunak’s demand to marry Prarthana. However, Smita tells her the truth, saying she has just accepted Raunak’s demands and agreed to the marriage. But just wait and watch what she will do next, hinting at her cunning plan against Raunak and Prarthana’s marriage.

On the other hand, Raunak meets Prarthana the next day. He expresses his feelings and proposes to her for marriage. He tells her that he only wants her and wishes to marry her. Prarthana is confused and shocked while Smita, present over there, says that she accepts this marriage, leaving Prarthana shocked. Will Prarthana accept Raunak’s proposal?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.