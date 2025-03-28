Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Saves Prarthana – Will This Increase Payal’s Insecurities

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show is now approaching its end. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Bhavesh tries to get close to Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), and she slaps him. On the other hand, Payal confronts Raunak (Akshay Bindra) for not allowing her to touch him.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana runs away from the hotel and comes out. She hides in Raunak’s car while Bhavesh steps out in search of her. On the other hand, Payal claims that Raunak is thinking about Prarthana, and that’s why he is not getting along with her. As Raunak opens his car, he is shocked to see Prarthana.

Meanwhile, Bhavesh grabs Prarthana’s hand and claims his rights on her. He tells Raunak that Prarthana is getting married to him, and he is her soon-to-be husband. Raunak slaps Bhavesh and bends his hand, highlighting that he is yet a soon-to-be husband, not her husband. At the same time, Payal is shocked to see Raunak’s reaction.

Will Payal complain about this to Smita, increasing Raunak’s problem?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.