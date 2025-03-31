Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak To Rescue Prarthana, Mayank Asks To Cancel Raunak’s Marriage

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with interesting twists and turns for the last ten years. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the show continues to win hearts. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) meets Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) for the last time and expresses his concern to her. Prarthana is shocked, and both hide their emotions.

In the upcoming episode, late at night, Gayatri asks Prarthana if she has a relationship with Raunak. She tells her that she should run away with him if she does. Prarthana is shocked and asks Gayatri to sleep. On the other hand, Raunak is concerned about Prarthana and expresses his concern to Mayank.

Raunak tells Mayank to do something to save Prarthana. Mayank promises to help him, and they shake hands as they plan to rescue Prarthana from Bhavesh. The next day, Mayank confesses in front of everyone to cancel Raunak’s wedding as he is not happy with his marriage.

Will Raunak and Mayank be able to rescue Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.