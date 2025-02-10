Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV And Purvi Hug Each Other, Malishka Conspires To Kill Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last eleven years with major ups and downs. It still continues to rule over hearts with the gripping storyline. Monisha tries to harm Purvi (Rachi Sharma) by mixing chemicals in the juice. But Armaan stops her, highlighting that she should wait until the right time. Harleen ties a safety band on Purvi’s hand while RV (Abrar Qazi) and Khushi leave the past behind.

In the upcoming episode, Armaan becomes furious seeing RV and Khushi shaking hands. Khushi asks RV to leave the past behind and start a new journey. She also expresses her happiness for his and Purvi’s child’s arrival. However, Armaan plans to seek revenge and collaborates with Monisha to conspire against RV and Purvi.

Later, Monisha comes out of the house, where RV and Purvi hug each other, which frustrates her. She feels that she cannot see RV and Purvi together anymore and thinks of a plan to separate them forever. Monisha has a terrifying dream, which makes her wake up. As she looks tense, Monisha vows to kill Purvi in front of everyone, and no one will know about it, leading to a critical moment.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).