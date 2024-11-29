Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV And Purvi Indulge In Cute Pillow Fight, Sahil Dies

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with amazing ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). RV and Purvi become happy as Sahil agrees to their demands. On the other hand, Sahil gets worried as he feels his life is in danger.

In the upcoming episode, RV and Purvi come home. RV feels a headache, and Purvi applies oil to his head. As she makes him feel better, she asks if he likes her. RV tells Purvi that he doesn’t like her, but she is good, so he has to care for her. But Purvi teases RV, and he hits Purvi with the pillow, leading to RV and Purvh indulging in a cute pillow fight.

A car purposely hits Sahil’s car, leading to severe injuries, and blood starts flowing from his head. Soon, RV comes to the hospital to get an update about Sahil. Netra asks the doctor whether Sahil will get better or not. Upon this, the doctor says that due to severe injuries and blood loss, Sahil is no more, leaving Netra devastated and RV shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).