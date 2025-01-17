Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Coughs Blood, Monisha Holds Purvi Response

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Monisha challenges Purvi (Rachi Sharma) to expose her. On the other hand, Dushyant gets Netra arrested again in a fake attempted murder case.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi tells Diya to call everyone in the hall as she wants to reveal something. As everyone comes in, RV (Abrar Qazi) starts coughing blood, leaving everyone shocked. Everyone questions the nurse, and Monisha highlights that it’s Purvi’s fault as she brought the injection. Diya and Purvi try to prove that Purvi didn’t do anything, but Harleen doubts her.

Harleen tells Monisha to take the RV to his room. Monisha makes sure that RV takes a stand for Purvi. Harleen warns Purvi and tells her to stay away from RV. Monisha teases Purvi, highlighting that she knows that Purvi knows about her truth. Monisha threatens that whenever she tries to expose her, Purvi herself will lose her respect and trust in front of the family. She reveals how she managed to plot everything like this, that it seems she is not involved with Netra, and she has also deleted her confession video.

It will be interesting to see how Purvi will collect proof against Monisha and win the challenge.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).