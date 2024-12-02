Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Expresses His Feelings To Purvi, Promises To Be With Her Forever

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, has entertained the audience for the last ten years. Sahil dies after his accident, which leaves Netra heartbroken. Matthew reveals that Sahil did not die due to an accident, but someone planned his murder, leaving her shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Jassie arrives at Netra’s place and threatens her. Soon, Monisha comes, and Netra no longer refuses to be part of their plan. Monisha and Jassie pressure her to support them, or else they will make her life hell. Jassie tells Netra that Sahil died because of RV and instigates her to take revenge on him. Netra agrees to do anything to take revenge for Sahil’s death. She asks Jassie what she has to do to take revenge, and he tells her to marry RV.

On the other hand, RV and Purvi indulge in a wholesome conversation where RV expresses his feelings to Purvi. He tells her that she was not important to him earlier, but now she has become. RV promises never to leave her, and Purvi asks him if he is sure about his decision. RV vows to be by her side forever.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).