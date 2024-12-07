Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Prepares To Marry Netra, Purvi Cries Bitterly

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Netra blackmails Monisha that she will reveal the truth that she hired her against RV. On the other hand, Purvi is scared of Netra’s intentions.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi breaks down in tears as RV prepares to get married to Netra. Monisha comes in his room to make the pagadi but RV gives this opportunity to Purvi. Purvi cries bitterly and RV hugs her tight consoling her. Deepika comes in RV’s room and takes him with her for the wedding, leaving Purvi devastated.

Soon, the wedding begins, and Harleen taunts Purvi, highlighting that because her RV is in danger. Netra puts the garland around RV’s neck, but when RV goes to exchange with Netra, coincidentally, the garland falls on Purvi, creating an emotional moment for the RV and Purvi. On the other hand, Monisha conspires to eliminate Netra from RV’s life.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).