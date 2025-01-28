Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Rejects Khushi’s Proposal, Monisha Challenges Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms continues to entertain the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). RV decides to save Purvi, but Monisha tries to keep him busy so he fails to save her. However, RV successfully saves Purvi. RV takes Khushi with him to the temple. Khushi proposes to him and asks to marry him by applying vermilion to her forehead.

In the upcoming episode, Khushi tells RV that she loves him and wants to become his wife. But RV rejects her proposal, pushing her hand away. Khushi is shocked, and RV looks angry. On the other hand, Monisha challenges Purvi that on the vermilion she is proud of, she will destroy it in front of her.

Monisha’s challenge ignites rivalry, and Purvi gives her a befitting reply, highlighting that within 25 hours, she will expose Monisha in front of everyone. Hearing this, Monisha is surprised but looks confident that she will win this challenge yet again.

Amidst the fuming rivalry, it will be interesting to see whom RV believes and how the story progresses.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).