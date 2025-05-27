Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Becomes Furious, Prarthana Lands In Danger

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the viewers with major ups and downs. It continues to rule over hearts, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production banner Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) gets kidnapped by girl smugglers but Shivansh comes to save her.

In the upcoming episode, the female smuggler threatens Shivansh and asks him to hand Prarthana to them. However, Shivansh becomes protective towards Prarthana and tells the smugglers that when a man marries a girl he vows to protect her forever. He confesses his feelings and takes a stand for Prarthana. Hearing this, Prarthana is shocked and looks at Shivansh with curiosity.

Later, a girl hides Prarthana in a cupboard and asks her to stay there as it is a safe place. On the other hand, Shivansh regrets sending Prarthana to an unknown woman. He tries to find her but meets only with disappointment. At the same time, the female smuggler arrives with the other goons in front of Prarthana, landing her in danger.

Will Shivansh be able to save Prarthana from the girl smugglers?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.