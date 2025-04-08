Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Allows Prarthana To Meet Raunak – Will Smita Find About Payal’s Ploy?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show continues to entertain the audience with interesting storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) confesses her feelings to Raunak (Akshay Bindra), highlighting that she never told him this.

In the upcoming episode, Ketki advises Payal that she doesn’t need to kill Prarthana herself. She asks her to hire people to kill Prarthana for her. Meanwhile, the housemates are eagerly waiting for Raunak’s recovery. Smita asks the doctor if they can meet her son.

The doctor reveals that Raunak has regained consciousness and tells Smita that Raunak wants to meet Prarthana first. Smita is shocked, while Seema gets angry and tells Prarthana that she won’t meet him. Seema holds Prarthana and drags her out of the hospital. In an intense moment, Smita asks Prarthana to meet Raunak, leaving everyone shocked. Payal is confused by Smita’s behavior.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.