Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Announces Prarthana’s Marriage – How Will Raunak React?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows, entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major dramas and interesting storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Payal tries to play Holi with Raunak (Akshay Bindra) but he refuses, which makes her feel bad. Payal complains about Raunak to Smita, who tells her that Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) will help her build her image in front of Raunak. But Payal reveals that Prarthana is herself trying to get close to Raunak, leaving Smita shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Smita plans to get rid of Prarthana. She tells Kinjal to call Kishan and Prarthana and her cunning face hints at something weird. As Kishan and Prarthana come to Zaveri house, Smita tells him that Prarthana is grown up now, and it’s the perfect time to get her married, leaving Prarthana shocked.

However, Kishan expresses his gratitude for thinking about Prarthana and Smita tells him that she has even found a boy for her. At the same time, a man wearing a dhoti and kurta arrives, leaving Prarthana shocked. It will be interesting to see how Raunak reacts to Prarthana’s marriage news.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.