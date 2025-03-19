Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Character Assassinates Prarthana, Kishan Takes A Stand

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has entertained the audience for the last ten years and continues to rule over hearts with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Smita calls Kishan and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) at her house. After the puja, she praises Prarthana and announces her wedding plans.

In the upcoming episode, Smita introduces an old man as Prarthana’s groom. She says that he is rich, has a good name, and other big things, and Prarthana will rule over there. But Kishan refuses to see the old man, highlighting that he cannot get his daughter married to him. Smita asks him why and accuses him that Prarthana wants a rich guy,, so she is seducing Raunak (Akshay Bindra).

Prarthana joins hands and tells Smita that she is wrong and has done nothing wrong. Kishan tells Smita that Prarthana is his pride, but Smita keeps character-assassinating her, leaving her devastated. Kishan confronts Smita, telling her that if the groom is so nice, then why doesn’t she get her daughter married to him?

It would be interesting to see how Raunak reacts to this.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.