Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Gets Furious On Kanti, Raunak Vows Never To Marry Payal

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Smita makes Payal and Raunak (Akshay Bindra) dance together, but they don’t bond well. On the other hand, Raunak’s chemistry with Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) irritates Smita, and she screams.

In the upcoming episode, Kanti notices that Raunak is not interested in Payal. He decides to talk to Smita. Kanti tells Smita that she should allow Raunak to make decisions and let him live his life. But Smita becomes furious and confronts Kanti, highlighting that if she is listening to him, that doesn’t mean he will continue to say whatever he wishes.

Witnessing Smita and Kanti’s heated argument, Raunak is tense. He tells himself that he can do anything for his mother, Smita, and that’s how much he loves her. But when it comes to marriage, he cannot get married to Payal ever. Standing afar, Payal overhears and is devastated by Raunak’s hatred.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.