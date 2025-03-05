Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sneha Gets Ready For Marriage, Prarthana Spies Vihaan

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs for the last ten years and continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Akash arrives at Raunak’s (Akshay Bindra) house for the sangeet ceremony, while Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) is shocked to see the car of the man who makes the films by trapping girls and making them wear short clothes.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana discovers that Vihaan is behind making girls wear short clothes and make dirty films. She is shocked to learn that Vihaan is getting married to Sneha and thinks about talking to Raunak about it. However, Prarthana fails to tell anything, but she spies on Vihaan.

Later, Prarthana helps Sneha prepare as a bride and asks her a few questions to find out details about Vihaan. She brings Sneha down for the wedding, but Vihaan keeps getting calls, which builds Prarthana’s suspicion. Raunak is unaware of Vihaan’s true identity. Prarthana wonders how to expose Vihaan and break Sneha’s marriage with him.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.