Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Will Raunak Be Able To Convince Prarthana To Break Her Marriage With Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, is one of the longest-running shows on television, with a successful run for eleven years. With its major twists, interesting characters, and compelling storylines, the show continues to captivate hearts; produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) finds the good in Shivansh and applies medicine to his wounds.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh starts to feel for Prarthana as she takes care of him, which Bua Maa notices and doesn’t like. As Shivansh leaves for office, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) barges into his house. He goes directly into Prarthana’s room. Bua Maa calls Shivansh, sharing with him the news of Raunak’s forceful entry into their premises, which makes Shivansh furious.

At the same time, Raunak tries to convince Prarthana to leave Shivansh. He tells her that just because she is married to someone, she doesn’t need to live with that person. Raunak asks Prarthana to leave Shivansh as he is with her and tells her to come with him. Prarthana is confused and fails to make a decision, and Shivansh becomes angry. He vows to teach Raunak a lesson as he ruined his reception with Prarthana earlier.

Will Prarthana leave Shivansh for Raunak, or will she remain Shivansh’s wife?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.