Kumkum Bhagya Serial Twist: Brewing Romance Between Purvi And RV, Monisha Gets Furious

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen nail-biting ups and downs in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi) come home save with the help of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). On the other hand, Harleen’s heart melts for Purvi as RV is safe because of her. RV’s grandparents also consider Purvi to be good luck to RV. Later, RV and Purvi come close in their room while applying medicine on the RV’s wound, which Monisha oversees and gets jealous.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when Monisha gets jealous of Purvi. Harleen holds Puja in the house for RV, where Purvi will join him as his better half, which has already pissed Monisha off. On the other hand, romance is brewing between Purvi and RV. In the candid conversation in their room, RV asks Purvi to wear a yellow saree, which is his favorite color. When Purvi catches RV’s hidden wish and reveals it, she knows that yellow is his favorite color. But RV denies it, saying he was just trying to help her.

RV leaves after pretending he doesn’t want her to wear anything according to his choice. But Purvi decides to wear the same saree, and she comes for the Puja, where everyone is happy. Monisha gets furious witnessing the brewing chemistry between RV and Purvi.