Kumkum Bhagya Serial Twist: Monisha And Khushi Fight, Ranbir’s Life In Danger

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the last few days. According to the previous episode, amidst the chaos, RV (Abrar Qazi) takes Purvi (Rachi Sharma) with her to a room to defuse the bomb, but they can’t. Later, the goons catch Purvi and RV again while Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) also comes with the goons’ leader. However, the goons still try to harm RV and Ranbir, and they trap Purvi. On the other hand, Khushi worries about Purvi, and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) prays for Purvi’s safety.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Purvi’s cousin reveals that Purvi’s health is not good as she doesn’t have food or water because she is fasting for RV. Knowing this truth, Khushi blames RV for Purvi’s condition. She says Purvi is in a toxic relationship. Soon, Monisha confronts Khushi. She says that RV is suffering in this marriage. On the other hand, the goons threaten Ranbir, and they fire a bullet at him, which leaves Purvi and RV shocked. But Ranbir gets saved. Soon, RV and Ranbir fight with the goons to save everyone.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).