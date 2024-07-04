Kumkum Bhagya Serial Twist: Panditji Reveals RV’s Life Is In Danger, Monisha Conspires

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms production house, the audience witnessed major twists in the past few episodes. According to the previous episode, Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) ex-lover makes a comeback in her life. While she goes to the market to bring stuff, she finds something fishy, and soon, her ex-lover tries to misbehave with her. But soon, RV (Abrar Qazi) comes to rescue her and beats up her ex-lover. Later, Monisha threatens Purvi to spoil the Prashad she made. However, Purvi warns her and gets things done without any issues.

In the upcoming episode, you will see major twists when Monisha conspires. After witnessing RV and Purvi’s brewing chemistry, Monisha gets jealous and conspires against Purvi. She plans something so that Purvi cannot come for the Puja, but her plan fails as Purvi gets ready and comes down. Soon, RV and Purvi begin the Puja ceremony. But Monisha feels furious, and she plans a new conspiracy, about which her sister Depali gets worried because she does not want to harm RV.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).