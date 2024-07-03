Kumkum Bhagya Serial Twist: Purvi’s Ex-lover Misbehaves With Her, RV Gets In Action

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas with gripping storylines in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Harleen organizes Puja for RV (Abrar Qazi), which makes Monisha feel jealous. On the other hand, RV gets ready and asks Purvi (Rachi Sharma) to wear a yellow saree as it will look on her. Soon, Purvi catches RV’s hidden wish to see Purvi in his favorite color, but he denies it. However, Purvi decides to surprise RV, and she wears the same saree.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when Monisha conspires against Purvi. Purvi gets ready and comes down to prepare Prashad for the Puja. Soon, Monisha comes into the kitchen with evil motives and decides to ruin Purvi’s efforts. As soon as Monisha comes in, Purvi keeps herself calm and tells her that her mother taught her to think positively while making food, as food occupies your energy. However, Monisha, with her evil motives, threatens Purvi to add some salt to her Prashad. But Purvi requests her not to do anything like that. Later, Monisha brings garlic to the kitchen, and Purvi warns Monisha, who tries to intimidate her. Soon, RV and Purvi sit together for Puja, which makes Monisha furious.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).