Kumkum Bhagya Serial Twist: Purvi’s Life In Goons Hand, RV And Ranbir In Action

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists over the past few days. According to the previous episode, RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) get trapped in a critical situation as Purvi has a bomb jacket on her body. On the other hand, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) begs Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) to save her daughter Purvi as she has no except for her daughters Khushi and Purvi. Ranbir consoles Purvi, holding her hand, which Tanisha oversees, and gets shocked.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when RV and Ranbir come into action mode. Though Ranbir brings the goons’ leader out of jail, they don’t let them go. So, to tackle them, Ranbir comes into action and points a gun at the head of the goons’s leader. However, the other goon threatens them by putting a knife on Purvi, endangering her life. To save Purvi, RV and Ranbir put their weapons down. But soon, they turn the tables and get the goons arrested.

Later, as Purvi comes out safely from the hotel, Prachi hugs her and lovingly takes care of her. Khushi holds her sister close to her and expresses her move. With this, the hotel scenes come to an end.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).