Kumkum Bhagya Serial Twist: RV And Purvi Come Close, Monisha Gets Jealous

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas with nail-biting twists in the past few days. As per the previous episode, Monisha and Khushi fight with each other regarding Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Khushi blames RV (Abrar Qazi) for spoiling Purvi’s life, while Monisha calls Purvi the reason behind the problems in RV’s life. On the other hand, RV, with the help of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), defeats the goons and saves everyone. Soon, Purvi comes out, and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) sheds tears of joy hugging her.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Harleen welcome RV and Purvi after they come home safely. But Harleen gets worried about RV because of his injuries. On the other hand, RV’s grandparents credit Purvi for RV’s well-being, which makes Monisha feel jealous. Later, RV goes into his room, where Purvi insists on treating his wounds, but he denies it. Purvi takes charge of him and asks him to stay quiet. As Purvi applies medicine to RV’s wounds, they come close, creating a romantic moment. Monisha oversees and again gets jealous and leaves.

It will be interesting to see how RV and Purvi come close and what new conspiracy Monisha plans.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).