Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: RV Gets Bitten By Snake, Purvi Becomes Saviour

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major dramas in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Monisha plans a conspiracy and creates a situation in which Purvi (Rachi Sharma) does not come for the Puja. But Purvi gets ready and comes for the Puja, which leaves Monisha in deep shock. Soon, she came up with a new plan to separate Purvi and RV (Abrar Qazi). At the same time, Monisha’s sister Dimpi worries as she does not want to harm RV.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist. During the Puja, Panditji reveals that RV’s life is in danger and only Purvi can save him, which makes Monisha jealous. Soon, a snake enters the scene, and everyone tries to save themselves. RV becomes brave enough to save others. Monisha brought this snake for Purvi, but the snake bit RV. RV becomes unconscious, so worried, Purvi becomes a savior as she takes out all the poison from RV’s body from her mouth and saves him. But later, she falls down.

It will be interesting to see how things will change after witnessing Purvi’s efforts for RV.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).