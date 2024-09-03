Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Harleen agrees to Neha and RV's engagement.

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms, has ruled over hearts over the past decade and still continues to entertain the audience. RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) express their feelings for each other in an emotional moment. At the same time, Monisha’s father slaps her for planting Neha in RV’s life. Later, Harleen, Deepika, and others blame Purvi for whatever wrong happens in the house where RV takes a stand for his wife.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha orders Neha to follow her instructions and not Jasbir. Later, Purvi confronts RV and questions him for taking a stand for her. Upon this, RV makes it clear to Purvi that he will not tolerate anyone insulting her. Whatever may happen, he will not give her place, his wife’s place, to anyone. Hearing this, Purvi gets emotional and smiles.

On the other hand, Harleen, pissed with Neha and her cunning ploy, agrees to RV and Neha’s engagement. Harleen asks RV to invite Neha to the official engagement ceremony, leaving Purvi shocked. At the same time, RV is surprised.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).