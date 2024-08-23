Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Story: Jassie Warns, Harleen Plans RV and Monisha’s Marriage

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with interesting twists and turns. Ekta Kapoor produces it under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. Neha’s return to RV’s (Abrar Qazi) life turns the table upside down. She politely threatens RV that if he doesn’t get engaged to her, then Purvi (Rachi Sharma) will get arrested. RV and Neha’s engagement leaves Purvi heartbroken while Monisha enjoys the scene. Jassie threatens Neha to follow his instructions, or her boyfriend’s life will be in danger.

In the upcoming episode, Jassie reveals the master plan against RV and Purvi, leaving Neha devastated. Later, Jassie calls Monisha and asks for an update on the engagement ceremony. He warns Monisha and shares that Purvi knows her truth. She has an idea that either Monisha is recording something or talking with someone on the phone, leaving Monisha distressed.

On the other hand, Harleen gets angry and reveals that she is just waiting for Neha’s chapter to end. Once Neha exits RV’s life, she will throw Purvi out of the house. Harleen plans for RV and Monisha’s marriage and decides to make Monisha the daughter-in-law of the house. Hearing this, Monisha’s sister becomes happy.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).