In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Khushi confronts RV.

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the sudin enjoys interesting twists and nail-biting drama in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Neha comes to meet RV. She also reveals that she has come to improve her bond with his family as she will soon become the daughter-in-law. Neha further asks RV to prove that he will marry her by divorcing Purvi. When the family members ask for some time, Neha gives them time until the evening, and if RV doesn’t divorce Purvi, then she will sue them. On the other hand, Monisha hugs Neha for the success of their plan, which her grandmother oversees, and she confronts Monisha for her connection, leaving her in a tough spot.

In the upcoming episode, Khushi is stressed about seeing her little sister Purvi’s life scatter badly. She decides to take a stand and fight for her sister. Khushi comes to RV’s office. She confronts him about his plan, and in the heated argument, the duo reflects on their past together while Purvi enters the scene. Purvi stops Khushi from taunting RV.

Later, Purvi brings Khushi out of RV’s office and questions her hatred for RV. Khushi reveals that she doesn’t know RV well, but there are things he did in the past that she doesn’t know. Purvi questions Khushi about the past but she stays silent. Purvi feels confused.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).