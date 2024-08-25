Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience will see an interesting twist when Neha demands RV's divorce.

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Neha’s molestation accusations in RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV become happy as Neha exits from their life. However, during the party, Neha returns, leaving everyone shocked. Neha agrees to marriage with RV and gets engaged in front of everyone. Later, Purvi shares with RV that someone is behind Neha. Harleen, on the other hand, taunts Purvi for dragging her son into chaos. Monisha warns Purvi to stay away from the case now.

Kumkum Bhagya Episode No. 2858 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Jassie and Monisha execute their new conspiracy. Jassie shares his plan with Neha and asks her to get it done. Neha gets ready and comes to RV’s home with the press. Neha emphasizes that RV has engaged her, but to assure her that this engagement is not fake, he has to prove it. RV becomes furious and questions Neha’s demand.

Neha bluntly asks RV that now he is going to get married to her, so before that, he has to divorce Purvi. RV is deeply shocked. On the other hand, Purvi feels devastated, and the housemates stand still.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).