Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi And RV Join Hands To Expose Neha

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the past decade with its amazing script and interesting characters, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Neha’s boyfriend Sahil, in anger, leaves to kill RV (Abrar Qazi). Acknowledging that Monisha gets worried and expresses her concern to Dipika. On the other hand, Sahil, with a knife in his hand, plans to stab RV.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha somehow finds Sahil in the house and confronts him. Monisha calms Sahil and reveals that she is the one who planted Neha in RV’s life and also got RV trapped in a fake molestation case. On the other hand, Purvi and RV see Neha and Sahil’s photo together, where they hug each other, leaving them shocked. Purvi shares that they don’t know many things and must go deep to the truth. Yug and Purvi’s sister agrees. Then Purvi and RV join hands to expose Neha, and Purvi swears to find proof against Monisha.

Seeing how Purvi will help RV find the truth and expose Neha will be interesting.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).