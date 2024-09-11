Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Story: Purvi Confronts Monisha, Exposes Her Ploy

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around RV (Abrar Qazi) and Neha’s engagement ceremony. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) executes her plan and makes Neha unconscious. In the unconscious state, Purvi makes Neha reveal the name of the person giving her money to trap RV in the fake case. Neha spills beans on the details and takes Monisha’s name but fails to reveal Jassie’s involvement. On the other hand, Jassie and Monisha are worried; they search for Neha, and Sahil fights with Jassie, manipulating Neha in his ploy. Later, Purvi and Monisha come face to face.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi confronts Monisha, remembering that she advised her to stay away from the RV, but she still messed up. Purvi warns Monisha and highlights her wrongdoings. Monisha, in attitude, shares that RV’s fame and success are because of her, as she asked her father to offer him an opportunity. However, Purvi clarifies that RV became what he is today because of his dedication and hard work.

In the intense confrontation, Purvi accuses Monisha of ruining her family’s happiness and peace by implanting Neha in RV’s life. Not only RV and Purvi but also because of her paid girl, everyone’s life has become hell, exposing Monisha’s cunning ploy and leaving her distressed.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).