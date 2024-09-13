Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Story: Sahil Conspires To Kill RV, Monisha Distressed

Zee TV’s entertaining show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, never fails to surprise the fans with interesting twists and turns in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Purvi exposes Monisha to everyone and finally wins the battle, but it turns out to be Purvi’s dream. As she wakes up from her dream, Purvi decides to expose Monisha later. On the other hand, Neha’s boyfriend, in anger, decides to teach RV a lesson, and he heads to RV’s home, leaving Neha worried. Neha informs this to Monisha, leaving her in deep concern.

In the upcoming episode, Sahil reaches RV’s house and conspires to kill him. He takes a knife in his hand and looks for RV in the house. As he spots RV in the gallery, he slowly moves forward with the knife in his hand to attack RV. RV, on the other hand, is clueless about the upcoming danger.

On the other hand, Monisha is worried about RV and wonders how she will save it from Sahil. As Dipika spots Monisha, she questions the reason behind her tension. Monisha expresses her concern that Sahil has left Neha’s house to kill RV, leaving Monisha distressed.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).