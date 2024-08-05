Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Harleen Throws Purvi Out Of The House, RV Takes A Stand

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major dramas in Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV’s (Abrar Qazi) life. After trying hard, Purvi finally successfully bails RV and Harman out of jail. However, Harleen decides to remove Purvi from RV’s life. Harman goes home, and Harleen questions about RV. In contrast, RV and Purvi enjoy a romantic dinner with Monisha and Jassi at a restaurant.

In the upcoming episode, RV returns home with Purvi. Harleen, with tearful eyes, hugs her son, expressing her happiness for his return. On the other hand, other housemates rejoice with happiness seeing Harman and RV at home. Purvi gets a call from the media for a press conference, and she allows them to come. Hearing this, the grandmother and Harleen get furious, and they ask her to leave the house. While all the females stand against Purvi, the male members of the house take Purvi’s side.

When Harleen throws Purvi out of the house with her bag, RV takes a stand and goes against his mother. RV supports Purvi and announces that she will stay in the house with him. Harleen is shocked to see her son RV going against her.

Later, Monisha confronts RV about Purvi and questions his decision to support her. RV tags Purvi as important to him, and Monisha anxiously questions her relationship with RV and whether he will marry her.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).