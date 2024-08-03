Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Purvi Doubts Neha, Monisha Exposed

In Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major drama in Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV’s (Abrar Qazi) lives. Monisha and Neha very smartly arrest Purvi and Harman, blaming them for bribery. On the other hand, all the family members get worried.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Monisha’s sister talk with Monisha, expressing her concern about Harman’s arrest. She orders Monisha to handle Neha, as Harman is in jail because of her. RV’s brother overhears Monisha and her sister’s communication. This also hints that Monisha will soon get exposed. On the other hand, Purvi is in jail and questions RV about Neha. Purvi highlights that during the incident at Neha’a’s house, someone else witnessed the scene and was hiding in the house. With all the scenes, it seems Purvi will soon expose Monisha.

Later, Purvi somehow manages to get Harman and RV out of jail, which makes everyone happy. Now, RV will also help Purvi to unleash the truth.

It will be interesting to see how Purvi will expose Monisha and Neha.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).