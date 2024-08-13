Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Purvi Traps Neha In Her Masterplan, Monisha Plans To Marry RV

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi decides to prove RV innocent anyhow. She meets Neha and reveals that she has always wanted to leave RV, and now she can do that officially. Neha is shocked to hear this, and Purvi leaves, giving her a one-day ultimatum. On the other hand, Jassie tries to convince Neha that all this is Purvi’s plan. At the same time, Monisha shares her marriage plan with RV, her mother, and Dipika.

In the upcoming episode, Neha gets frustrated and decides to unfold the truth. Jassie, on the other hand, tries to make Neha understand that this is Purvi’s game. But Neha reveals that Purvi always wished to get rid of RV, and now she can easily after divorcing him. RV gets stressed when Purvi asks for some time to resolve everything. Harleen gets upset with Purvi.

Later, Monisha devises a master plan to defeat Purvi. She meets Neha and asks her to accept the marriage proposal. During the wedding, Monisha will replace Neha and marry RV. This way, Purvi will finally be out of RV’s life.

It will be interesting to see how Purvi will handle the situation when Neha agrees to marry RV.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation)