Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: A Goon Places Knife On Purvi’s Neck, RV Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas in the past few days. As seen so far, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) disguises herself as a nurse and enters the hotel with a gun in her hand. Somehow, Purvi tries to threaten the goons and save everyone. But things take a drastic turn, and both RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi get trapped by the goons.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Purvi courageously pointing a gun at the goons, but she can’t shoot, so RV asks her to throw the gun toward him. As Purvi throws the gun towards RV, one of the goons pushes Purvi towards him and places a knife on her neck, threatening RV. However, Purvi and RV somehow run from there and hide in a hotel room. Purvi tries to save RV from the goons.

On the other hand, Monisha hears the media praising RV’s wife, Purvi, for her courageous act to save RV, leaving her jealous. Monisha decides to save RV, and she calls an agent who sends in a professional to get the RV out. But Purvi considers him a goon and knocks him out. In contrast, the housemates get angry with Purvi’s act. On the other hand, a goon reveals the truth in front of Purvi that RV is cheating on her as he was in the hotel with another girl. It will be interesting to see what will happen next.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).