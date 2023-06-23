Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Akshay’s sister, Mihika, gets stranded on the side of the road, and Ranbir comes to her rescue. Prachi remembers her time with Ranbir and the memories she spent with him.

Ranbir falls unconscious, and Mihika brings him home. Meanwhile, Prachi feels Ranbir’s presence around him. Ranbir soon gets conscious and questions Mihika about his presence at her house. While she talks about it, Ranbir gets to know that Mihika is Akshay’s sister. He starts behaving weirdly with her.

In the coming episode, Akshay and Prachi speak to each other on the first night about the fake marriage they pretended to do in front of the family for Khushi’s custody. During their conversation, Akshay sleeps in the hall on the sofa while Prachi opts to be in the bedroom. However, at night, Vishakha comes to the hall and catches Akshay sleeping in the hall and gets shocked. She questions Akshay about his decision to sleep in the hall on his first night.

OMG! How will Akshay handle this situation?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!