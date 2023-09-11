Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay files an FIR against Ranbir

Akshay goes to the police station to register a suicide complaint. However, Akshay also files an FIR against Ranbir stating that he is the reason behind Mihika’s actions in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Sep,2023 10:35:29
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) gets angry at Akshay for his behaviour and lashes out at him. Mihika also supports Prachi and gets furious at Akshay. Mihika also reveals to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) that she already knew about Prachi and Ranbir’s (Krishna Kaul) wedding as the latter had already revealed it to her before their engagement.

Akshay on the other hand makes a big decision. In front of the entire family, Akshay calls off Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage Ranbir decides to leave Tandon mansion after the big revelation. However, Mihika tries to stop him and reveals her feelings for him. However, Ranbir makes her understand that they were only faking an act and he has no true feelings for her. As soon as Ranbir leaves, heartbroken Mihika attempts suicide. The family is shocked by Mihika’s action.

In the coming episode, Akshay and the other family members take Mihika to the hospital. While the doctors operate on her, Akshay goes to the police station to register a suicide complaint. However, Akshay also files an FIR against Ranbir stating that he is the reason behind Mihika’s actions.

Akshay sees Ranbir and Prachi together, which makes him lose his temper. Ranbir and Akshay get into a fight and Akshay points a gun at him.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir get arrested?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

