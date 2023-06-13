ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans to kidnap Ranbir

Akshay gains consciousness and his brother Abhay reveals to him that a guy has taken his place and is marrying Prachi. Akshay decides to kidnap him in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jun,2023 13:57:47
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in last week. According to the storyline, Ranbir struggles to come out of the cupboard after being locked by Aaliya. Shahana happens to witness Ranbir and comes to his rescue. She gets Ranbir out of the cupboard, and they decide to stop Prachi’s marriage with Akshay.

Aryan comes to the wedding and joins hands with Ranbir to stop the wedding. Aryan renders Akshay unconscious and makes Ranbir wear his sherwani. Ranbir also wears sehra to hide his face. Later, the two head out to complete the wedding rituals. However, Ranbir bumps into Prachi, and the two share a moment.

In the coming episode, Ranbir sits in the mandap to marry Prachi. The latter asks him to show his face, but he refuses. On the other hand, Akshay gains consciousness, and his brother Abhay reveals to him that a guy has taken his place and is marrying Prachi. Akshay gets shocked. He decides to kidnap Ranbir and lock him inside the bathroom.

OMG! Will Akshay learn about Ranbir being the other groom?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

