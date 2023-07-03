Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand on Mihika

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Mihika returns home and reveals to Prachi and Akshay about her boyfriend. Akshay gets angry as he believes Mihika has always made wrong decisions. However, Prachi tries to handle the situation and asks Mihika to call her boyfriend home so the family can meet him.

While Mihika calls her boyfriend, Akshay, and Prachi decorate the house and gear up to welcome him. Ranbir makes a comeback in Prachi’s life, fulfilling the promise he had made in the past. He comes as Akshay’s sister Mihika’s boyfriend and becomes a part of their family. Prachi is taken aback when she comes face to face with Ranbir again, leaving her in shock.

In the coming episode, Akshay informs Mihika that Ranbir is already married, crushing her hopes of a potential relationship. However, Mihika, not one to back down, responds with a scathing comeback, accusing Akshay of maintaining a loveless relationship with Prachi. Tensions escalate rapidly as Akshay’s anger boils over, and in a fit of rage, he raises his hand against Mihika.

OMG! Will Ranbir bring new trouble into Akshay and Prachi’s life?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

