ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand on Mihika

Mihika accuses Akshay of maintaining a loveless relationship with Prachi. Tensions escalate rapidly as Akshay's anger boils over, and in a fit of rage, he raises his hand against Mihika in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jul,2023 11:32:58
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand on Mihika

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Mihika returns home and reveals to Prachi and Akshay about her boyfriend. Akshay gets angry as he believes Mihika has always made wrong decisions. However, Prachi tries to handle the situation and asks Mihika to call her boyfriend home so the family can meet him.

While Mihika calls her boyfriend, Akshay, and Prachi decorate the house and gear up to welcome him. Ranbir makes a comeback in Prachi’s life, fulfilling the promise he had made in the past. He comes as Akshay’s sister Mihika’s boyfriend and becomes a part of their family. Prachi is taken aback when she comes face to face with Ranbir again, leaving her in shock.

In the coming episode, Akshay informs Mihika that Ranbir is already married, crushing her hopes of a potential relationship. However, Mihika, not one to back down, responds with a scathing comeback, accusing Akshay of maintaining a loveless relationship with Prachi. Tensions escalate rapidly as Akshay’s anger boils over, and in a fit of rage, he raises his hand against Mihika.

OMG! Will Ranbir bring new trouble into Akshay and Prachi’s life?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Maitree spoiler: Harsh kicks Maitree out of the house
Maitree spoiler: Harsh kicks Maitree out of the house
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet discovers Shagun’s true colors
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet discovers Shagun’s true colors
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir’s surprise return shocks Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir’s surprise return shocks Prachi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reveals vengeful intentions against Karan to Mohit
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reveals vengeful intentions against Karan to Mohit
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant orders Saloni to kill Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant orders Saloni to kill Rishi
Latest Stories
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer To Drop In Theatres With The Prints Of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, Promises A Thrilling Experience
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer To Drop In Theatres With The Prints Of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, Promises A Thrilling Experience
Exclusive: Tushar Pandey bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
Exclusive: Tushar Pandey bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
I have got the best compliment for Sandwiches: Vandana Rao
I have got the best compliment for Sandwiches: Vandana Rao
Breaking News: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh In Don 3
Breaking News: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh In Don 3
‘﻿Huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana
‘﻿Huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
Read Latest News