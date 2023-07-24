ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand to attack Ranbir

Akshay demands an apology from Ranbir after the kumkum incident, but the latter refuses, leading to a heated confrontation. As the tension mounts, Akshay raises his hand to attack Ranbir in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 16:10:12
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Vishakha insists that Ranbir fills the sindoor in Mihika’s hairline as a gesture of commitment. Initially, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) refuses, but under pressure from the family, he reluctantly agrees. As he approaches Mihika with the sindoor, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) unexpectedly intervenes, accidentally causing the sindoor to fall on her hairline instead. The sudden twist leaves everyone stunned.

Later, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) gets violent and drags Prachi in front of the mirror. He tries to remove the kumkum from her hairline. Soon, Prachi witnesses Akshay’s weird behaviour and gets shocked. She tries to make Akshay understand, but he continues being violent. Later, Prachi shouts at him and leaves.

In the coming episode, Akshay returns to speak to Prachi and apologizes. However, Ranbir overhears their conversation and learns about Akshay’s behaviour with her. Ranbir confronts Akshay confronts over the same. However, Akshay demands an apology from Ranbir after the kumkum incident, but the latter refuses, leading to a heated confrontation. As the tension mounts, Akshay’s anger reaches a boiling point, and he raises his hand to attack Ranbir. Prachi stands in shock.

Will Prachi prevent Akshay and Ranbir’s fight?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

