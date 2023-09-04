Television | Spoilers

Akshay offers Prachi some spiked sweets. Prachi, initially unsuspecting, decides to try one herself as it is a prashad. Prachi begins to feel drowsy in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) and Prachi leave for their trip but their car breaks down and they try to take a lift. However, they run into Ranbir, who offers them a lift. Akshay decides to take a lift from Ranbir to enjoy his trip with Prachi. However, while traveling, Ranbir fakes the act of being sick and asks Akshay to take the driving seat. Meanwhile, Ranbir sleeps in Prachi’s lap in the back seat to make Akshay jealous.

Akshay, Prachi, and Ranbir reach the destination and the former brings the honeymoon suite keys. Akshay deliberately makes Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) jealous which angers him. Soon, Ranbir drags Akshay in the corner and warns him to stay away from Prachi as she is his wife. Akshay learns that Ranbir knows that Akshay and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) never married each other. Both get into a verbal fight by threatening each other.

In the coming episode, Akshay’s seemingly innocent gesture takes a sinister twist when he offers Prachi some spiked sweets. Prachi, initially unsuspecting, insists Akshay eat too, but to her surprise, he adamantly refuses. Prachi decides to try one herself as it is a Prashad. As the minutes pass, Prachi begins to feel drowsy and Akshay decides to take advantage of the situation.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir manage to stop Akshay’s evil plan?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!