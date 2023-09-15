Television | Spoilers

Prachi's unspoken love for Ranbir is burdened by past pain, but Ranbir is determined to find happiness and mend their bond. On the other hand, Akshay plans something big on Janmashtami to make Prachi fall in love with him in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Vishakha and Ashok decide to bail out Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). However, Akshay stops his family. Mihika overhears Akshay’s (Abhishek Malik) conversation and slaps him. Soon, she goes to the police station and bails out Ranbir by taking back the complaint. Later, the Tandon family asks Akshay to apologize to Ranbir and his family for his actions.

Mihika and Ranbir’s wedding preparations begin and the family starts shopping. Ranbir selects an outfit for Prachi. However, Prachi mentions that the dress will look good on Mihika and gives it to her. Later, Mihika goes to her room and Divya follows her. Mihika questions Divya whether she is more beautiful than Prachi. However, Divya confronts her about her weird questions related to Prachi. Soon, Mihika reveals immense hatred for Prachi as Ranbir loves her.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2540 15th September 2023 Written Episode Update

