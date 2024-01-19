Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Jasbeer dons the kinnar avatar at Purvi and RV’s wedding

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Jasbeer learns about Purvi and RV’s wedding and gets angry. Jasbeer sends his goons to kidnap Purvi. However, the goons, who are dressed as females enter the venue. They find a girl in veil inside a room and misunderstand her to be Purvi. Soon, they make her unconscious and kidnap her. However, the girl who gets kidnapped is Khushi and not Purvi (Rachi Sharma).

Purvi and RV come to the hall. The families welcome the bride and groom and praises their look. Purvi and RV also come together for a romantic dance and their chemistry shine in their dance performance. Meanwhile, Shaurya, Palki and Shanaya also become guest at the wedding. Shaurya and Palki dance along with Purvi and RV (Abrar Qazi).

In the coming episode, RV and Purvi’s wedding rituals begin as they sit in the mandap. Meanwhile, Jasbeer learns that his goons have kidnapped Khushi instead of Purvi. He gets angry and himself decides to get Purvi. Jasbeer dons the kinnar avatar at Purvi and RV’s wedding and enters the venue in a veil.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2642 18 January 2024 Written Episode Update

