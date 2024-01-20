Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Jasbeer’s act halts Purvi and RV’s wedding

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and RV come to the hall. The families welcome the bride and groom and praises their look. Purvi and RV also come together for a romantic dance and their chemistry shine in their dance performance. Meanwhile, Shaurya, Palki and Shanaya also become guest at the wedding.

Shaurya and Palki dance along with Purvi and RV (Abrar Qazi). RV and Purvi’s wedding rituals begin as they sit in the mandap. Meanwhile, Jasbeer learns that his goons have kidnapped Khushi instead of Purvi. He gets angry and himself decides to get Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Jasbeer dons the kinnar avatar at Purvi and RV’s wedding and enters the venue in a veil.

In the coming episode, Jasbeer comes to the mandap and starts pouring water on the couple. And later purposely Jasbeer drops the water on the hawan which ultimately leads to dousing the fire. Soon, the families consider this as an inauspicious sign and halt Purvi and RV’s wedding. Jasbeer gets happy with the news.

