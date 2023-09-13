Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) and the other family members take Mihika to the hospital. While the doctors operate on her, Akshay goes to the police station to register a suicide complaint. However, Akshay also filed an FIR against Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) stating that he is the reason behind Mihika’s actions.

Manpreet calls Ranbir and informs him about Mihika’s suicide attempt. Soon, Ranbir comes to the hospital along with the family. However, the police arrive and arrest Ranbir as Akshay files an abetment of suicide case against him. The families try to stop the police but they take Ranbir along and put him in jail.

In the coming episode, Vishakha and Ashok decide to bail out Ranbir. However, Akshay stops his family. Mihika overhears Akshay’s conversation and slaps him. Soon, she goes to the police station and bails out Ranbir by taking back the complaint. Later, the Tandon family asks Akshay to apologize to Ranbir and his family for his actions.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2537 12th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Akshay apologize to Ranbir?

