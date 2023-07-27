ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi and Prachi’s face off at the mall

Pallavi explores sarees in one of the stores at the mall and gets shocked to see Prachi. Fueled by anger, Pallavi confronts Prachi for betraying her beloved son, Ranbir in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jul,2023 12:48:53
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi and Prachi’s face off at the mall 837873

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Akshay (Mugdha Chaphekar) feels guilty and apologizes to Prachi, taking her shopping. Ranbir also goes shopping with them. At the store, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) witnesses Akshay’s (Abhishek Malik) behaviour with Prachi as he gets unstable and decides to confront him. Ranbir tries to speak to Akshay. However, the latter asks Ranbir to avoid his and Prachi’s relationship.

Prachi and Akshay go shopping. Mihika and Ranbir accompany them. Prachi decides to try out a dress and heads to the changing room, unknowingly followed by Ranbir. Inside the changing room, the two share a moment as Ranbir tries to lie the lace of her blouse. However, their moment of privacy is short-lived when Mihika approaches the changing room and offers to help Prachi with her dress. Sensing something amiss, Prachi tries dismissing Mihika’s offer, but her suspicion grows as she hears Ranbir’s voice inside the changing room.

In the coming episode, Pallavi and Dida find themselves at the same mall as Ranbir, Mihika, Prachi, and Akshay. As Pallavi explores sarees in one of the stores, she gets shocked to see Prachi. Fueled by anger, Pallavi confronts Prachi for betraying her beloved son, Ranbir. Sensing the brewing storm, Dida tries her best to prevent a heated confrontation.

Will Ranbir manage to stop Pallavi?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur 837860
My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur
Meet spoiler: Shagun attempts to kill Sumeet 837820
Meet spoiler: Shagun attempts to kill Sumeet
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta and Luthra family to come face to face? 837581
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta and Luthra family to come face to face?
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to get arrested for Tulsi's murder 837576
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to get arrested for Tulsi’s murder
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi share a close moment inside changing room 837554
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi share a close moment inside changing room
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Saloni being Vikrant’s wife 837539
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Saloni being Vikrant’s wife
Latest Stories
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why 837882
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why
Exclusive: My Name is Khan fame Arjan Singh Aujla bags Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf 837876
Exclusive: My Name is Khan fame Arjan Singh Aujla bags Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf
Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta make an appearance in Sony SAB's Vanshaj for the Mahajan Group's 75th Anniversary 837870
Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta make an appearance in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj for the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary
Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Ferociously Smashes Pakistani With His Action 837866
Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Ferociously Smashes Pakistani With His Action
It is the political game that gives birth to hatred: Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol on animosity between India and Pakistan 837864
It is the political game that gives birth to hatred: Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol on animosity between India and Pakistan
Exclusive: Kavit Dutt bags thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt 837838
Exclusive: Kavit Dutt bags thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt
Read Latest News