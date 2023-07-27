Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi and Prachi’s face off at the mall

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Akshay (Mugdha Chaphekar) feels guilty and apologizes to Prachi, taking her shopping. Ranbir also goes shopping with them. At the store, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) witnesses Akshay’s (Abhishek Malik) behaviour with Prachi as he gets unstable and decides to confront him. Ranbir tries to speak to Akshay. However, the latter asks Ranbir to avoid his and Prachi’s relationship.

Prachi and Akshay go shopping. Mihika and Ranbir accompany them. Prachi decides to try out a dress and heads to the changing room, unknowingly followed by Ranbir. Inside the changing room, the two share a moment as Ranbir tries to lie the lace of her blouse. However, their moment of privacy is short-lived when Mihika approaches the changing room and offers to help Prachi with her dress. Sensing something amiss, Prachi tries dismissing Mihika’s offer, but her suspicion grows as she hears Ranbir’s voice inside the changing room.

In the coming episode, Pallavi and Dida find themselves at the same mall as Ranbir, Mihika, Prachi, and Akshay. As Pallavi explores sarees in one of the stores, she gets shocked to see Prachi. Fueled by anger, Pallavi confronts Prachi for betraying her beloved son, Ranbir. Sensing the brewing storm, Dida tries her best to prevent a heated confrontation.

Will Ranbir manage to stop Pallavi?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

