ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Akshay become Khushi's parents

Prachi and Akshay finally go to the agency to adopt Khushi. The manager decides to consider Akshay as Khushi's first parent, ultimately Akshay and Prachi get Khushi's adoption in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 11:16:51
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Akshay become Khushi's parents

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen Prachi’s life taking an unexpected turn as she marries Akshay and embarks on a new journey as a married couple. As per the storyline, Ranbir bumps into Prachi at Akshay’s house. Prachi pushes Ranbir out of the house and asks him to stay away from her new family and husband, Akshay. Ranbir gets angry at Prachi as she becomes protective of her new family. Ranbir soon challenges Prachi that he will return to her life, and she will welcome him with respect.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Akshay finally go to the agency to adopt Khushi. But their journey to adopt Khushi doesn’t go as smoothly. The adoption manager raises concerns and hesitates to trust Prachi as the adoptive parent. However, there is a surprising twist as the manager decides to consider Akshay as Khushi’s first parent, ultimately leading to their adoption request’s approval. They take Khushi along and buy her balloons on the way. Ranbir, who passes by, witnesses the happy family and gets furious.

OMG! Will Ranbir ruin Prachi’s happy marriage?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer plans to keep Karan away from Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer plans to keep Karan away from Preeta
Maitree spoiler: Bajrangi comes to Maitree and Nandini’s rescue
Maitree spoiler: Bajrangi comes to Maitree and Nandini’s rescue
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha slaps Damini
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha slaps Damini
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir challenges to return in Prachi’s life
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir challenges to return in Prachi’s life
Latest Stories
It was very comfortable to work with Barun – Ridhi Dogra on Badtameez Dil
It was very comfortable to work with Barun – Ridhi Dogra on Badtameez Dil
I want to develop better core strength and flexibility: Priyanka Mishra
I want to develop better core strength and flexibility: Priyanka Mishra
Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Returns To Doordarshan, Moti Sagar Reacts
Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Returns To Doordarshan, Moti Sagar Reacts
Shubman Gill’s ‘chill time’ with buddies
Shubman Gill’s ‘chill time’ with buddies
Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh in ripped denim and baggy tshirt, the perfect ‘street-style’ statement
Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh in ripped denim and baggy tshirt, the perfect ‘street-style’ statement
Sonam Bajwa crosses all limits of sensuality, here’s proof
Sonam Bajwa crosses all limits of sensuality, here’s proof
Read Latest News