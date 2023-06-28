Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Akshay become Khushi's parents

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen Prachi’s life taking an unexpected turn as she marries Akshay and embarks on a new journey as a married couple. As per the storyline, Ranbir bumps into Prachi at Akshay’s house. Prachi pushes Ranbir out of the house and asks him to stay away from her new family and husband, Akshay. Ranbir gets angry at Prachi as she becomes protective of her new family. Ranbir soon challenges Prachi that he will return to her life, and she will welcome him with respect.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Akshay finally go to the agency to adopt Khushi. But their journey to adopt Khushi doesn’t go as smoothly. The adoption manager raises concerns and hesitates to trust Prachi as the adoptive parent. However, there is a surprising twist as the manager decides to consider Akshay as Khushi’s first parent, ultimately leading to their adoption request’s approval. They take Khushi along and buy her balloons on the way. Ranbir, who passes by, witnesses the happy family and gets furious.

OMG! Will Ranbir ruin Prachi’s happy marriage?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

