ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir indulge in jealousy game

Ranbir and Prachi’s actions are veiled in a web of misunderstanding, as both believe the other is trying to incite jealousy. Unbeknownst to each other, they continue to play along in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Aug,2023 16:05:54
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir indulge in jealousy game 841132

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Ranbir, Akshay, and Ranbir return home safely. As soon as they enter, Ranbir gets shocked to see his mother, Pallavi (Khyaati Keswani), at Akshay’s house. During her visit, Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding.

Ranbir wonders how his mother landed at Tandon’s house. However, Akshay teases him about his wedding with Mihika. Soon, Ranbir understands that Akshay plans to call Pallavi to their house. Ranbir confronts Akshay about the same, but the latter dodges his questions. Akshay plans to keep Ranbir and Prachi away from each other by planning Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage.

In the coming episode, Ranbir’s engagement is set, and Prachi extends her congratulations with a sweet gesture. However, their actions are veiled in a web of misunderstanding, as both believe the other is trying to incite jealousy. Unbeknownst to each other, they continue to play along, pretending to be happy, while their hearts are entangled in a complicated dance of emotions.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider 841116
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Kadambari goes against Radha in court 841111
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Kadambari goes against Radha in court
Meet spoiler: Sumeet refuses to divorce Shlok 841061
Meet spoiler: Sumeet refuses to divorce Shlok
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to marry Vikrant 841038
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to marry Vikrant
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi slaps Kavya 841026
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi slaps Kavya
Music is the best therapy one can get: Parineeta Borthakur 840826
Music is the best therapy one can get: Parineeta Borthakur
Latest Stories
Photo Dump: Mouni Roy shares heartwarming moments from her life 841168
Photo Dump: Mouni Roy shares heartwarming moments from her life
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni talks about his wife Pooja being his best friend 841121
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni talks about his wife Pooja being his best friend
Elegance Redefined: Surbhi Jyoti's Baby Pink Saree Look Steals Hearts 841147
Elegance Redefined: Surbhi Jyoti’s Baby Pink Saree Look Steals Hearts
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot receives first big order of 100 kg Barfis 841145
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot receives first big order of 100 kg Barfis
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'RARKPK' Enters 100 Crore Club; Check Details 841129
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s ‘RARKPK’ Enters 100 Crore Club; Check Details
“How can I talk to my dad about it?,” Sunny Deol opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in RRPK, read 841086
“How can I talk to my dad about it?,” Sunny Deol opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in RRPK, read
Read Latest News