Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir indulge in jealousy game

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Ranbir, Akshay, and Ranbir return home safely. As soon as they enter, Ranbir gets shocked to see his mother, Pallavi (Khyaati Keswani), at Akshay’s house. During her visit, Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding.

Ranbir wonders how his mother landed at Tandon’s house. However, Akshay teases him about his wedding with Mihika. Soon, Ranbir understands that Akshay plans to call Pallavi to their house. Ranbir confronts Akshay about the same, but the latter dodges his questions. Akshay plans to keep Ranbir and Prachi away from each other by planning Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage.

In the coming episode, Ranbir’s engagement is set, and Prachi extends her congratulations with a sweet gesture. However, their actions are veiled in a web of misunderstanding, as both believe the other is trying to incite jealousy. Unbeknownst to each other, they continue to play along, pretending to be happy, while their hearts are entangled in a complicated dance of emotions.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!