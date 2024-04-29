Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi Becomes Emotional Remembering Ranbir, Purvi Warns Monisha

Zee TV’s popular television show Kumkum Bhagya, the audience saw a major drama when KK (Krishna Kaul) was kidnapped. As seen so far, with the help of Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), KK returns home to marry Trishna. However, KK and Prachi are unaware of each other’s presence. Soon, Trishna and KK get ready to tie the knot once again.

In the upcoming episode, you will finally see KK and Trishna marry again. However, even though Prachi was present, she didn’t know that KK was no one but Ranbir. Prachi saw Ranbir in the house, and she was busy searching for him. Later, Prachi recalls all the memories from the past with Ranbir and gets emotional about sharing this with her mother. While Monisha tries to get close to RV (Abrar Qazi), RV angrily shouts at Monisha.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2740 29 April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, you will see Purvi (Ranchi Sharma) and Monisha’s tough fight. Purvi warns Monisha that if she tries to get close to the RV or roam around her bedroom, she won’t spare her this time, leaving her furious.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).